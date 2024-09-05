Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 90,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,619. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Dbs Bank raised Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

