Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 2.29% of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $736,000.

SRVR traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.74. 5,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,046. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. The company has a market cap of $493.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.94. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $30.74.

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

