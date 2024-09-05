Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 698 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Amgen Trading Down 0.9 %

AMGN stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $327.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,024. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.38 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.