Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,844 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after buying an additional 916,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 555.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after purchasing an additional 810,923 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

