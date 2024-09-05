Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 191,938 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 787.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,938 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,820,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,562,000 after acquiring an additional 255,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,646,000 after buying an additional 3,425,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $123,713,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,226,000 after acquiring an additional 421,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,576,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

