Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,653 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 151.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $254.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.46 and its 200-day moving average is $293.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.05 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $3,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,582.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.49, for a total value of $339,021.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,775.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $3,058,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,719,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

