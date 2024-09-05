Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,804 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 199.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after acquiring an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walmart by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,102,463,000 after buying an additional 2,246,656 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,306,511 shares of company stock valued at $420,470,807 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average of $65.16. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $621.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

