Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 130,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PJUN. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 0.7% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 284,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 128,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 45.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUN opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.