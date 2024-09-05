Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

LMBS stock opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

