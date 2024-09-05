Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAAU. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 30,102 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 277.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 268,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at $443,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAAU stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

