Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,017 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 325.5% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

BATS:BALT opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a market cap of $660.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

