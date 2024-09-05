Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $199.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.81 and its 200 day moving average is $198.02. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $206.61.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.