Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,055.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $83.50 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.12.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

