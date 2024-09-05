Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,351,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,069 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.70% of Franco-Nevada worth $159,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 150.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.77. The stock had a trading volume of 164,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,402. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of -47.80, a PEG ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

