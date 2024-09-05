Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.91.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

BEN stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 12,700 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,700 shares in the company, valued at $51,857,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,890,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares in the company, valued at $51,857,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 331,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,637. 24.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 18,266.0% in the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 31,557,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $887,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $793,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,008,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,943 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 250.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,587 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $49,547,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

