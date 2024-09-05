Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.19. 20,659,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,269,000. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,255,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 26,121.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 87,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 87,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,449,000.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

