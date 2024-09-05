FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 770.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,955,000 after buying an additional 6,684,499 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,186,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,264,000 after buying an additional 74,690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,345,000 after buying an additional 106,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.