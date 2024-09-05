FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 434.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $91,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

