FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 83 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $125.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.58.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

