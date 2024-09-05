FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FTAIO opened at $25.63 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $26.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

