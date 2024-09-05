Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading Down 5.8%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 94,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 527,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Funko Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $520.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. Funko had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Funko news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $168,694.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,353.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $168,694.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $56,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,201.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,044,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,225,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

See Also

