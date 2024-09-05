FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Daniel M. Testa Sells 1,500 Shares

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Director Daniel M. Testa sold 1,500 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $17,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
FVCBankcorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $208.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.24.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FVCBankcorp
FVCBankcorp Company Profile
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
Further Reading
