FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Daniel M. Testa Sells 1,500 Shares

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Director Daniel M. Testa sold 1,500 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $17,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $208.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.24.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 437.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 78,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.