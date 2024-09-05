FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Boosted by William Blair

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

COO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.61.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ COO opened at $105.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average of $94.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,845,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

