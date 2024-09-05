G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 21.9 %

GIII stock traded up $5.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.52. 2,075,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,989. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.24.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.10 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

