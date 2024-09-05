G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Up to $25.04

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.04, but opened at $27.10. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 149,194 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 27.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $609.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.10 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 115.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

