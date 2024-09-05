G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.950-4.050 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GIII opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.24.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIII. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.60.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

