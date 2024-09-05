G999 Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $5.76 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00038149 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012778 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

