Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.02 Million

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gearbox Protocol’s launch date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,535,188,553.46245 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00483475 USD and is up 7.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,004,024.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

