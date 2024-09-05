Generation Development Group Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GDG)

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.
Generation Development Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 130.72, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
About Generation Development Group
