Generation Development Group Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GDG)

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Generation Development Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 130.72, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Get Generation Development Group alerts:

About Generation Development Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Generation Development Group Limited manages and markets life insurance and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Benefit Funds Management and Funds Administration, and Other Business. It offers investment bond product solutions and administration and management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.