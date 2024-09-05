Genesco (GCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE GCO opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Genesco has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

