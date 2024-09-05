Genus plc (LON:GNS) Announces Dividend of GBX 21.70

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.29) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Genus stock traded down GBX 34 ($0.45) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,760 ($23.14). 107,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,754. Genus has a 12 month low of GBX 1,478 ($19.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,378 ($31.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.99, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,744.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,775.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,432.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Genus from GBX 2,300 ($30.24) to GBX 2,150 ($28.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

