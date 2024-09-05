GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of GH Research stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. GH Research has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $440.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research firms have commented on GHRS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

