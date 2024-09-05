GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up to $19.44

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.44, but opened at $20.15. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 549,189 shares.

GCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Aegis raised GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $792.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.47 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 87,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $2,805,460.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,891,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,638,960.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 87,045 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $2,805,460.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,891,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,638,960.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 457,964 shares of company stock worth $14,444,329. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,803,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 34,318 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

