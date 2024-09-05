GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

GitLab Trading Up 21.6 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12. GitLab has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $508,214.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $1,148,867.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,758,527.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $508,214.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,293,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 2,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.