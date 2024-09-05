Global-E Online (GLBE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) recently:

8/15/2024 – Global-E Online had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Global-E Online had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Global-E Online had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Global-E Online had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Global-E Online had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Global-E Online had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Global-E Online had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Global-E Online Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ GLBE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.07. 724,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,206. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 739,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,310,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,037,000 after acquiring an additional 217,415 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the fourth quarter valued at $2,365,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Global-E Online by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,733,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,685,000 after purchasing an additional 63,614 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

