Global-E Online (GLBE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) recently:
- 8/15/2024 – Global-E Online had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2024 – Global-E Online had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2024 – Global-E Online had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2024 – Global-E Online had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/16/2024 – Global-E Online had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2024 – Global-E Online had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/10/2024 – Global-E Online had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.
Global-E Online Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ GLBE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.07. 724,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,206. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.10.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
