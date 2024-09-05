Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $11.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

