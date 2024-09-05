Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $11.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.
About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
