Glynn Capital Management LLC Has $25.01 Million Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Glynn Capital Management LLC cut its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,716 shares during the quarter. Toast comprises 5.0% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Toast worth $25,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 22.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,474 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toast by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 188,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 18,698 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.75. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toast

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $27,048.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,849,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,393,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $27,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,849,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,393,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,352 shares of company stock worth $10,526,982. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.