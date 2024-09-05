Glynn Capital Management LLC Has $37.63 Million Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Glynn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,093 shares during the period. NU comprises approximately 7.6% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $37,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in NU by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,734 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in NU by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 283,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

NU stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

