GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GDDY. B. Riley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.08.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $157.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.46 and a 200 day moving average of $135.28. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $71.15 and a 12 month high of $167.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $141,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $1,055,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,386,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,374.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,878 shares of company stock worth $5,475,738 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,603,000 after purchasing an additional 379,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,743,000 after purchasing an additional 394,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after purchasing an additional 110,076 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

