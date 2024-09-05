Gode Chain Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and $5,251.41 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

