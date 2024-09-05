GPM Growth Investors Inc. Invests $1.83 Million in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.