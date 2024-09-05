GPM Growth Investors Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. owned 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCT. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $101,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

BSCT stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

