GPM Growth Investors Inc. Takes $4.19 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $65.09 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $66.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

