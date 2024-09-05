Gries Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 483.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

