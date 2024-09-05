Gries Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Gries Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

IWR opened at $84.89 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

