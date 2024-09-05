Gries Financial LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,195 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,926 shares of company stock worth $7,552,869 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

