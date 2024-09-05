Gries Financial LLC Invests $204,000 in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $613,166.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 893,169 shares in the company, valued at $56,332,168.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,902 shares of company stock valued at $9,455,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.32%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

