Gries Financial LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gries Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,972 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.27 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

