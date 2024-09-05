Gries Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

