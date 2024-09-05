Gries Financial LLC Sells 117,445 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Gries Financial LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,445 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,211,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

